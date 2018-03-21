FBI agents investigate the scene at a FedEx distribution center where a package exploded, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Schertz, Texas. Authorities believe the package bomb is linked to the recent string of Austin bombings. | Photo: AP

ROUND ROCK: A law enforcement official has told The Associated Press that the dead Austin bombing suspect was Mark Anthony Conditt.

The official, who has been briefed on the investigation, spoke on the condition of anonymity because the official wasn't authorized to discuss the case publicly.

Pflugerville Mayor Victor Gonzales told the AP that the bombing suspect lived in his city, which is a suburb of Austin not far from the site of the first of four bombings.

Authorities earlier described the suspect only as a 24-year-old white man.

Associated Press writer Sadie Gurman in Washington contributed to this report.

Reporters have converged on a neighbourhood in an Austin suburb where the bomber who died overnight lived.

Police have blocked off the roads around Wilbarger and Second streets in Pflugerville, which is just north of Austin and not far from where a package bomb killed a 39-year-old man on March 2.

Pflugerville Mayor Victor Gonzales told The Associated Press that the bomber lived in his city, two blocks from his house.

Jay Schulze, who has lived in the Pflugerville neighborhood for 13 years, says he was out jogging last night when he was stopped by police and asked about the bombings. He says there has been a large police presence in the neighborhood since last night and that that police flew drones over a home from about 9 p.m. until about 3 a.m.

He described the home over which the drones were flying as "a weird house with a lot of people coming and going" and a bit rundown.

Authorities have not released the dead suspect's name, describing him only as a 24-year-old white man.

Austin's mayor is urging residents to remain vigilant, despite the death of a man suspected in this month's string of bombings in Texas' capital city.

Mayor Steve Adler said Wednesday on NBC's "Today" show that: "We're just really relieved and just incredibly thankful for this army of law enforcement that has been in our community here for the last week or so."

Authorities say the suspect blew himself up in his vehicle overnight as a SWAT team closed in on him in a suburban Austin hotel parking lot. They haven't released his name and say they don't know his motives, but they described him as a 24-year-old white man.

Adler is asking residents to continue to report anything that seems suspicious or out of place.

A federal agent says it's "hard to say" whether the dead suspect in this month's Austin bombings was acting alone.

Fred Milanowski, agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms' Houston Field Division, told reporters Wednesday that investigators believe the dead suspect built all of four of the package bombs that have blown up in Austin since March 2.

Authorities say the 24-year-old suspect blew himself up in his vehicle overnight as a SWAT team closed in on him in a suburban Austin hotel parking lot.

Milanowski says investigators aren't completely convinced that there aren't other explosive devices "out there," and that they want the public to remain vigilant.

He called the bomb that killed the suspect "a significant explosive device."

Asked if the suspect built bombs prior to the start of the spree in Austin, Milanowski responded: "We know when he bought some of the components. It's hard to say whether he was building along the way"