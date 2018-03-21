SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has congratulated Vladimir Putin on his re-election as the President of Russia.

Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted Kim as saying, "Your reelection as president is an expression of your people's great support and trust in you."

The North Korean leader further said that he was convinced that the bilateral friendship and cooperation would continue to develop and deepen in line with the desire and wishes of the peoples of the two countries.

Putin secured 74 per cent of presidential votes polled according to a state-run exit poll.

He has been holding the presidential office of Russia since 2012 after winning three elections consecutively.