The investigators at the scene of a fatal accident involving a self driving Uber car on the street in Tempe, Ariz. (Photo | AP)

WASHINGTON: Dashcam footage of the first fatal self-driving car crash involving a pedestrian shows the Uber vehicle operator gasping in horror seconds before the impact.

The driver can be seen looking down at something for nearly five seconds before finally gazing up the instant before the car hit a woman in Tempe, in the US state of Arizona on Sunday.

Police there released the footage on Wednesday, along with dashcam video of the road in the final seconds before the pedestrian, who was walking with a bicycle, is struck on a poorly lit highway.

At first, from the driver's seat, only the pedestrian's feet are visible in the car's headlights.

About 1.5 seconds elapse from that point until the final frame of the video.

The car was in autonomous mode.

Uber said Monday it had temporarily halted its use of self-driving cars for testing or customer rides in Tempe, Pittsburgh, Toronto, and San Francisco.

