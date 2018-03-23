ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said today it will continue its fight against terrorism and support every effort for bringing peace in war-torn Afghanistan.

Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said at a weekly briefing that Pakistan was carrying out successful intelligence-based operation against terrorists whenever needed on its side of the border.

He, however, asked the US and Afghan forces do more in Afghanistan to root out the presence of terrorists and their sanctuaries.

"We have also repeatedly requested the US government to share intelligence, for us to take definitive action on our side.

The Afghan government and the Resolute Support Mission need to do more within Afghanistan to eliminate all safe havens and terrorist sanctuaries, he said.

Faisal said Pakistan had always maintained that there was no presence of organised terrorist groups within its territory and has continuously highlighted concerns over the presence of the Tehrekk-e-Taliban sanctuaries inside Afghanistan.

"We are pleased that this issue is now being addressed by the US side, but more needs to be done," he said.

He said Pakistan's unflinching resolve to fight terrorism had been recognised and it would continue to support efforts for bringing peace in Afghanistan.

Faisal also confirmed that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during a private visit to the US last week had met Mike Pence, his second interaction with the US Vice President since the unveiling of the US policy on South Asia in August 2017.

"The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on bilateral relations, the regional situation and Afghanistan and is part of the regular interactions between the two countries.

These conversations are important to build trust & cooperation and to strengthen bilateral relations," he said.

Faisal said Pakistan had extended the stay of Afghan refugees until 30th June, but urged donor countries and aid agencies to make efforts for the resettlement of these returnees by building houses and initiating livelihood projects in Afghanistan.

He also said that Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif will lead Pakistan's delegation to upcoming Afghanistan Conference in Tashkent scheduled to be held from March 26 to 28.