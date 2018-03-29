Education activist and Nobel laureate Malala arrived in Pakistan after spending about six years in the United Kingdom (File| AP)

ISLAMABAD: The youngest Nobel laureate and prominent Pakistani educational activist, Malala Yousafzai met with Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday, the Pakistan Prime Minister's office confirmed the development.

Earlier on Wednesday, Malala arrived in Pakistan after spending about six years in the United Kingdom.

Malala's flight- Emirates' EK-614 - landed at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport in Rawalpindi at 1:41 AM, reported Geo TV.

During her stay in Pakistan, the 20-year-old is likely to hold meetings with Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and other important figures. She will also participate in the 'Meet the Malala' programme, the report said.

In October 2012, the education activist was shot in the head by Taliban gunmen for actively supporting girls' right to education in Mingora, Swat Valley in northern Pakistan.

The shooting drew widespread international condemnation.

The same year, she left Pakistan after surviving this assassination attempt. She now stays with her family in Birmingham, UK.

At the age of 17, Malala was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her contributions and struggle for promoting education for children.