Home World

Ex-finance worker jailed for posting intern's photos on porn site in London

He was sentenced following a conviction for harassment at Westminster Magistrates' Court last Friday.

Published: 01st May 2018 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 11:35 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By AFP

LONDON: An Italian former financial analyst who posted pictures of a female intern colleague on pornographic websites was on Tuesday jailed by a London court for 16 weeks.

Davide Buccheri, 25, of Bologna, Italy, was also ordered to pay £5,000 (5,670 euros, $6,810) in compensation to her.

He was sentenced following a conviction for harassment at Westminster Magistrates' Court last Friday.

The London School of Economics graduate carried out a seven-month campaign against his victim after she rejected his romantic advances while they both worked at M&G Investments.

He took photos from her social media and uploaded them alongside pornographic pictures of other women, before trying to discredit her by telling their bosses at the asset management firm.

"You, having been spurned by her in a very professional and gentle and understanding way, set about on a course of revenge," said Judge Richard Blake in passing sentence.

"This is a 21st-century sort of revenge in that you invoked the powers of the internet and social media.

"She will live forevermore with the fear that someone will Google her name and some ghastly website will come up and she will be reminded of the offences that you invoked."

Buccheri targeted the unnamed victim between September 2016 and May 2017, when she was a university student, the court previously heard.

He became "besotted" and "framed in his mind a romantic attachment when he met her", according to a probation report.

Buccheri has since left M&G Investments -- where he earned £44,000 a year in salary and a bonus of £60,000 in 2016 -- returning to live with his parents in Italy where he has struggled to find work, the court heard.

"I recognise that this is a tragedy for you," Blake added.

"The consequence of this is to destroy your career as it stood at the time of these events."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
London School of Economics Google
More from this section
messaging app, telegram, whatsapp,facebook

Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook to add dating service

Diseases from ticks, fleas, mosquitoes soar in US

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe meets Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in Ramallah

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today