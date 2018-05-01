Home World

Myanmar urged to hold 'proper' probe into alleged atrocities against Rohingya

Refugees and rights groups say Myanmar's army and vigilantes systematically raped and murdered civilians and torched villages during 'clearance operations' in Rakhine state.

Published: 01st May 2018 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Myanmar denies the Rohingya citizenship and accompanying rights. | AP

By AFP

NAYPYIDAW: Myanmar must hold a "proper investigation" into alleged atrocities against the Muslim Rohingya, a UN Security Council envoy said Tuesday at the end of the highest-level diplomatic visit to the conflict area.

Refugees and rights groups say Myanmar's army and vigilantes systematically raped and murdered civilians and torched villages during "clearance operations" in Rakhine state ostensibly targeting Rohingya militants.

That campaign launched last August in the mainly Buddhist nation drove around 700,000 Rohingya refugees into Bangladesh.

During the trip to Myanmar UN delegates met both civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who heads an army accused by the UN of "ethnic cleansing".

"In order to have accountability there must be a proper investigation," Britain's UN ambassador Karen Pierce told reporters, after envoys visited both the Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh and Rakhine.

During his meeting late Monday with the UN envoys, the army chief denied his forces had committed rape and other sexual abuses during a crackdown which he ordered.

"The Tatmadaw (army) is always disciplined... and takes action against anyone who breaks the law," he told the delegates, according to a posting late Monday on his official Facebook page.

Rohingya women and girls in Bangladesh have provided consistent accounts of sexual violence -- reports verified by conflict monitors -- but Min Aung Hlaing said his forces have "no such history of sexual abuse."

"It is unacceptable according to the culture and religion of our country," he said, adding anyone found guilty of crimes would be punished.

He also repeated the official line that Myanmar was ready to take back the refugees who could be verified as residents, as per a repatriation deal with Bangladesh.

Several months after the deal was signed, no refugees have returned. They demand guarantees of safety, the right to return to their original villages and the granting of citizenship. 

Another UN diplomat warned it will take "two or three years" for the refugees to be repatriated as the current timeframe to implement the deal continues to slip.

"There is a need to speed up the process," Mansour Ayyad Al-Otaibi, the Kuwaiti ambassador to the UN, said, adding conditions must be "safe and dignified" for return.

Bangladeshi accuses Myanmar of buying time by pretending to cooperate over repatriation for the benefit of the international community.

Myanmar says its neighbour has only handed back 8,000 repatriation forms so far, many of them incomplete, delaying the return process.

Myanmar denies the Rohingya citizenship and accompanying rights. 

It has driven out two thirds of its roughly 1.5 million Rohingya population since 2012.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Myanmar UN Security Council Rohingya
More from this section

New graft charges filed against former Brazilian President Lula da Silva

Air strikes kill 23 civilians in IS-held area in northeast Syria

Israel claims 'underline importance' of Iran nuclear deal: UK

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today