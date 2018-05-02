Home World

Canada defends fourth attempt to strip Nazi war crimes suspect of citizenship

Helmut Oberlander, 94, had been stripped of his citizenship four times over the past 23 years for having lied about his past Nazi activities during World War II when he arrived in Canada in 1954.

Published: 02nd May 2018 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

By AFP

OTTAWA: Canada went to court on Wednesday to defend its latest decision to take away the citizenship of a Ukrainian immigrant for alleged ties to a Nazi killing squad in World War II.

Helmut Oberlander, 94, had been stripped of his citizenship four times over the past 23 years for having lied about his past Nazi activities during World War II when he arrived in Canada in 1954.

When he landed in this country, Oberlander made no mention of his membership in the Einsatzkommando, a Nazi mobile killing squad that systematically executed thousands of people in the former Soviet Union after the German invasion.

But each of the government's previous decisions to revoke his citizenship were reversed on appeal, based on claims that he joined the Nazi unit under duress.

Oberlander, who became a Canadian citizen in 1960, consistently maintained that he was forced to join the unit because he spoke both Russian and German and that he only acted as an interpreter.

His lawyers are now asking the federal court to review Ottawa's latest order in 2017 to revoke his citizenship and clear a path to deport him.

His lawyer Ronald Poulton was not immediately available for comment, but said in court documents that Oberlander is too infirm and his memory too degraded to answer questions about his past.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ukrainian immigrant Nazi World War II Canada
More from this section
Mike Pompeo. | AFP

Mike Pompeo takes oath as US Secretary of State

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas widely condemned for 'anti-Semitic' comments

The court disqualified Sharif under Article 62 and 63 of Pakistan's Constitution. The articles state that a member of Parliament should be 'truthful' and 'righteous'.

Ousted PM Nawaz Sharif owned London properties while holding public office, Pakistan Accountability Court told 

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity