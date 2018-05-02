Home World

France slams proposed cuts to EU farm funding

Paris has historically defended the single largest area of EU spending, a huge help to the politically influential but economically struggling French agricultural sector.

Published: 02nd May 2018 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

France President Emmanuel Macron| Photo: AP

By AFP

PARIS: The French government slammed proposed cuts to the EU budget for farming as "unacceptable" on Wednesday.

Under a draft budget unveiled by the European Commission, funding for farmers across the bloc via the politically sensitive Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) would fall by around five percent.

Paris has historically defended the single largest area of EU spending, a huge help to the politically influential but economically struggling French agricultural sector.

"Such a drastic, massive and blind cut is simply unimaginable," a statement from the agriculture ministry said, adding that France "will not accept any decrease in direct income for farmers".

The proposed reduction would create an "unprecedented risk" for French farms, it added.

French President Emmanuel Macron opened the door to changes to the CAP in a landmark speech on Europe in Paris last September when he said it needed to be reformed.

The French government supports "a modernisation and a simplification of the CAP" which would protect farmers from price volatility as well as helping them adapt to and fight climate change", the ministry said.

French farmers are the biggest beneficiaries from the CAP.

The draft budget was unveiled by European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker for the seven years after 2019 when Britain is expected to leave the 28-member European Union.

The proposals are the first stage in what promises to be hard-fought negotiations between the remaining members of the bloc.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
EU French government Common Agricultural Policy
More from this section
Mike Pompeo. | AFP

Mike Pompeo takes oath as US Secretary of State

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas widely condemned for 'anti-Semitic' comments

Canada defends fourth attempt to strip Nazi war crimes suspect of citizenship

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity