Home World

UK admits 'serious' cancer screening failure for 450,000 women

Britain admitted that a 'serious failure' in its breast cancer screening programme over nearly a decade led to 450,000 women missing out on invitations to their final tests.

Published: 02nd May 2018 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Between 2009 and the start of 2018, an estimated 450,000 women did not receive their final invitation.

By AFP

LONDON: Britain on Wednesday admitted that a "serious failure" in its breast cancer screening programme over nearly a decade led to 450,000 women missing out on invitations to their final tests -- and may have shortened the lives of up to 270 of them.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt apologised to parliament for the failure, blaming it on "a computer algorithm failure".

Women in England between the ages of 50 and 70 are automatically invited for breast cancer screening every three years by the state-run National Health Service.

But between 2009 and the start of 2018, an estimated 450,000 women did not receive their final invitation, which should have been sent between their 68th and 71st birthdays. 

Hunt ordered an independent review to establish the clinical impact, but said that it was "not clear whether any delay in diagnosis resulted in harm or death".

However, he added that "there may be between 135 and 270 women who had their lives shortened as a result".

Emma Greenwood, Cancer Research UK's director of policy, said: "It's very concerning to learn that so many women have not received an invitation to screening over a prolonged period of time."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
breast cancer
More from this section

40 students, teachers injured in Nepal bus accident

2,11,000 Indian students in US varsities, says latest report

China calls for upholding Iran international nuclear deal

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity