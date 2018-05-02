Home World

UN slams Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas 'anti-Semitic slurs' as 'deeply disturbing'

"Such statements are unacceptable, deeply disturbing and do not serve the interests of the Palestinian people or peace in the Middle East," said a UN statement issued on Nickolay Mladenov's behalf.

Published: 02nd May 2018 11:08 PM

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas (File | AP)

By AFP

UNITED NATIONS, UNITED STATES: The United Nation's special coordinator for the Middle East accused Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas of repeating "contemptuous anti-Semitic slurs" by suggesting the role of Jews in the banking sector had led to the Holocaust.

