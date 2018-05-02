UN slams Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas 'anti-Semitic slurs' as 'deeply disturbing'

By AFP

UNITED NATIONS, UNITED STATES: The United Nation's special coordinator for the Middle East accused Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas of repeating "contemptuous anti-Semitic slurs" by suggesting the role of Jews in the banking sector had led to the Holocaust.

"Such statements are unacceptable, deeply disturbing and do not serve the interests of the Palestinian people or peace in the Middle East," said a UN statement issued on Nickolay Mladenov's behalf.