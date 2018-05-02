United Nations received 54 allegations of sexual misconduct in 3 months of 2018

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations says it received 54 allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation in the first three months of 2018 involving the entire UN system and non-governmental groups implementing UN programs.

UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters today that 14 allegations involved UN peacekeeping operations, 18 involved UN agencies, funds and programs, and 21 related to partner organisations.

One allegation involved a member of a non-UN international force, he said.

Haq said the allegations involve 66 victims including 13 girls under the age of 18.

The ages of 16 victims were unknown.

He said "combating this scourge, and helping and empowering those who have been scarred by these egregious acts, continue to be key priorities" for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.