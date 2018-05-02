Home World

United Nations received 54 allegations of sexual misconduct in 3 months of 2018

UN said it has received allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation involving the entire UN system and non-governmental groups implementing UN programs.

Published: 02nd May 2018 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

United Nations (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations says it received 54 allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation in the first three months of 2018 involving the entire UN system and non-governmental groups implementing UN programs.

UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters today that 14 allegations involved UN peacekeeping operations, 18 involved UN agencies, funds and programs, and 21 related to partner organisations.

One allegation involved a member of a non-UN international force, he said.

Haq said the allegations involve 66 victims including 13 girls under the age of 18.

The ages of 16 victims were unknown.

He said "combating this scourge, and helping and empowering those who have been scarred by these egregious acts, continue to be key priorities" for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sexual allegation United Nations
More from this section

Kim Jong Un agrees to meet Trump at demilitarized zone: Report

Trump's attacks on the FBI make America less safe: James Comey

US President Donald Trump announces May as National Mental Health Awareness Month

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today