US military cargo plane crashes in state of Georgia

By AFP

WASHINGTON: A military cargo plane with five people aboard crashed in the southern US state of Georgia on Wednesday, according to officials.

The emergency management agency for Chatham County, which comprises the city of Savannah, tweeted that a plane had crashed at a highway intersection.

Georgia National Guard spokeswoman Desiree Bamba told AFP the aircraft was a C-130 carrying five people.

It belonged to the Puerto Rico National Guard, and the condition of the occupants was not immediately known, she said.

According to the Savannah Morning News, the plane crashed near the airport around 11:30 am (1530 GMT).

Photographs on Twitter showed the wreckage of a plane engulfed in flames and billowing black smoke.