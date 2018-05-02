US President Donald Trump announces May as National Mental Health Awareness Month

By ANI

WASHINGTON D.C: United States President Donald Trump on Monday has announced May to be observed as National Mental Health Awareness Month.

While highlighting the initiatives taken by the country to provide treatment and recovery support services to the mentally ill patient, President Trump reflected his disappointment over the stigma attached with mental illness.

He said, "The negative stereotypes surrounding mental illness deter people who may experience these disorders from getting the help that can improve their lives and their ability to achieve their full potential."

Trump urged people to raise awareness regarding mental health as he said, "I call upon all Americans to support citizens suffering from mental illness, raise awareness of mental health conditions through appropriate programs and activities, and commit our Nation to innovative prevention, diagnosis, and treatment."

Further reflecting on the statistics involving those affected by mental illness, the proclamation noted that one in every five Americans is experiencing a mental illness.

Trump then mentioned of the 2019 budget as he requested the US Congress to include $10 billion to combat the opioid epidemic and serious mental illness.

The allocated money is said to be used to improve access to evidence-based treatment services for those who are seriously mentally ill.

He further requested to fund the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to ensure adults suffering from serious mental illness receive Assertive Community Treatment.

Also, the Community Mental Health Services Block Grant will also be given economic support by the government. The suicide prevention activities will also be funded.

Trump had earlier appointed the first Assistant Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use to ensure that all agencies are working together to increase access of the mentally-ill to the best treatment and recovery services possible

He emphasised on the need for research and innovation in the Department of Health and Human Services.

Further, the Trump administration had also launched Interdepartmental Serious Mental Illness Coordinating Committee to improve the lives of mentally-ill individuals and their families.