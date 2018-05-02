Home World

Vice Chancellor Angela Merkel: Germany standing by Iran nuclear treaty for now 

Merkel says related issues can be discussed "in addition" to the nuclear accord, citing Tehran's influence in Syria, its ballistic missile program.

Published: 02nd May 2018 09:56 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (File | AP)

By PTI

BERLIN: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel says the nuclear treaty with Iran should be preserved, but urged Israel to quickly share the purported new intelligence about Tehran's nuclear program with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Merkel says related issues can be discussed "in addition" to the nuclear accord, citing Tehran's influence in Syria, its ballistic missile program and what happens after parts of the 2015 treaty expire.

President Donald Trump wants to nix the treaty negotiated by his predecessor Barack Obama.

Israel has also strongly criticised the accord and presented new intelligence this week alleging Iran concealed a nuclear weapons programme.

Merkel told reporters today that "it's very important the information which came from Israel is made available to the IAEA very quickly so that an examination can take place there."

