29 Taliban militants killed in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province

By ANI

KABUL: As many as 29 militants affiliated to terror outfit the Taliban have been killed and 32 wounded in separate operations and clashes in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province.

At least 14 militants were killed and 25 others sustained injuries during the operations in Mangal village in Tashkan district and 15 militants were killed and 7 others were wounded during a separate operation in Kohistan district, Khaama Press reported, citing, the Afghan Military, as saying.

According to the report, key Taliban group leaders identified as Abdul Bari, Mawlavi Ataullah, and Mawlavi Hedayatullah were also among those killed.

No comments have been received from the anti-government armed militant groups including Taliban militants in connection with this report by far.