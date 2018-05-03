Home World

Armenia to get new Prime Minister on May 8 after turmoil, says ruling party

The apparent climb down, the Republican Party had previously objected to Pashinyan's candidacy, came after a day of civil disobedience on Wednesday.

Published: 03rd May 2018 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Opposition protesters block Armenia's main airport road. (File | AP)

By Reuters

YEREVAN: The head of Armenia's ruling party in parliament said on Thursday that the country would get a new prime minister on May 8 after more than two weeks of street protests which have rocked Russia's close ally.

The remarks by Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of the ruling Republican Party, are likely to raise prospects of the South Caucasus country finding a peaceful way out of a political crisis that has worried its former Soviet master, Moscow.

Baghdasaryan, speaking after meeting lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan who has led the protests against the ruling elite, told Reuters his party would support anyone on May 8 - including Pashinyan - if the candidate enjoyed the backing of one third of lawmakers.

The apparent climb down -- the Republican Party had previously objected to Pashinyan's candidacy -- came after a day of civil disobedience on Wednesday which blocked roads and railways and brought parts of the country to a standstill.

"We announced that the Republican Party will not put forward a candidate for the premier's post," Baghdasaryan said after the meeting.

"We will provide support to the candidate put forward by one third of parliament's deputies whether it's Pashinyan or someone else, and on May 8 Armenia will have a prime minister."

May 8 is when parliament plans to choose Armenia's next premier.

Baghdasaryan's party has already sown confusion over its intentions, saying last week it would not stop Pashinyan becoming prime minister, and then opposing his candidacy when it was put to a vote in parliament on Tuesday.

If parliament fails at a second attempt, on May 8, to choose a new prime minister, the legislature will be dissolved and early parliamentary elections called.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Armenia Prime Minister Vahram Baghdasaryan Nikol Pashinyan Armenia protests

Comments

More from this section

Iran currency crunch hits foreign tourists

Turkish party names Recep Tayyip Erdogan as presidential candidate 

Man rams car several times into pedestrians in China; cop among two killed 

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity