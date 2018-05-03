Home World

China cites North Korean leader as saying denuclearisation is resolute position

Wang told Kim that China supported an end to the state of war on the Korean peninsula and North Korea's switch to economic construction, the ministry added.

Published: 03rd May 2018 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

File image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, left, shake hands at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. (File | AP)

By Reuters

BEIJING: The denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula is the resolute position of North Korea, China's Foreign Ministry on Thursday cited the isolated state's leader, Kim Jong Un, as telling a visiting senior Chinese diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi.

Wang is currently visiting Pyongyang.

 

