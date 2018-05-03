Home World

Man rams car several times into pedestrians in China; cop among two killed 

The accused driver was later arrested, with the police saying that a probe was underway but his motive was still not clear.

Published: 03rd May 2018 08:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 08:58 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

BEIJING: A Chinese man drove his car into pedestrians several times, killing two people, including a policeman, in central Hubei province, state media reported today.

The driver allegedly drove directly into the bystanders several times, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on the incident that took place on Monday.

The policeman, Liu Guibin, in Jingshan County of the province had rushed along with a colleague to the spot after they were alerted about the speeding car.

They tried to intervene but the driver could not be stopped.

Meanwhile, they called for back-up and tried to get pedestrians out of harm's way, it said.

The driver drove directly into the bystanders several times before Liu was run over as he was pushing others out of the way, the report said.

Liu was sent to hospital, but he and another victim died while three others were injured, it said.

The accused driver was later arrested, with the police saying that a probe was underway but his motive was still not clear.

 

Comments

