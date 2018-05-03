Home World

Myanmar to screen refugees before delivering aid to war-torn Kachin state

The latest fighting has escalated since early April, driving more than 5,000 people from their homes, the United Nations said.

Published: 03rd May 2018 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Kachin Independence Army fighters walk in a jungle path from Mu Du front line to Hpalap outpost in an area controlled by the rebels in northern Kachin state, Myanmar. (File | AP)

Kachin Independence Army fighters walk in a jungle path from Mu Du front line to Hpalap outpost in an area controlled by the rebels in northern Kachin state, Myanmar. (File | AP)

By Reuters

YANGON: Myanmar will "scrutinize" the identity of refugees in war-torn Kachin State to ensure ethnic insurgents do not receive humanitarian aid after weeks of fighting, a government spokesman said on Thursday.

One of Myanmar's strongest rebel groups, the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), has regularly clashed with government troops in the mountainous region bordering China and India since 2011, when a 17-year-old ceasefire broke down.

The latest fighting has escalated since early April, driving more than 5,000 people from their homes, the United Nations said.

A UN human rights expert on Myanmar voiced deep concern on Tuesday, citing reports of the army using aerial bombings, heavy weapons and artillery fire on civilian areas.

The KIA and aid workers say the fighting is the most intense since the early 1960s, when Kachin guerrillas took up arms against the government in a bid for greater autonomy.

"We got information that shows KIA members might be among the refugees for humanitarian aid... we need to scrutinize whether members of the armed force are among them," government spokesman Zaw Htay said, adding that children, women and the elderly would get priority in receiving aid.

He did not elaborate on how the refugees will be screened.

Zaw Htay confirmed reports that about 2,000 people were trapped in a remote forest near the village of Aung Lawt.

Aid workers say they have had no access to humanitarian aid for more than three weeks. Fears of a delay in delivering aid should not compel the government to give unconditional humanitarian support to those trapped in Aung Lawt, said Zaw Htay.

"The security forces have concerns. We are trying our best to work out the two situations," he said.

KIA spokesman Colonel Naw Bu denied the government's allegation and said the screening would "make things more difficult" for the refugees.

Myanmar's military did not respond to requests for comment.

The fighting has put a spotlight on Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi's stuttering efforts to bring peace to the diverse, Buddhist-majority country that has seen near-perpetual war since its independence from Britain in 1949.

The conflict has sent more than 1,000 people fleeing to the village of Tanghpre, where a church has been distributing food and proving shelter for refugees, mostly from Kachin's eastern township of Injangyang.

"I'd like to urge both sides to make sure that the fighting will not spread into this area as there are more than 1,000 people taking shelter in this village," said Stephen Supma Sut Awng, a priest at the Queen of Heaven Catholic Church.

"My biggest concern for them is education for the children because there is no government facility in Tanghpre," he said.

Thousands of people rallied in Kachin this week to demand humanitarian access for villagers trapped by fighting.

Fighting between government forces and ethnic minority Kachin and other insurgents has been eclipsed in media coverage by the plight of nearly 700,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees who have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh since last August.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Myanmar Myanmar government Kachin Independence Army

Comments

More from this section

US President Donald Trump says money for his lawyer Cohen "not from the campaign"

Nepal's Indian consulate blast mastermind nabbed

China cites North Korean leader as saying denuclearisation is resolute position

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity