Nepal's Indian consulate blast mastermind nabbed

KOLKATA: A Special Task Force team of the Kolkata Police has nabbed a high profile Nepalese

Maoist leader who is suspected to be the mastermind of the low-intensity blast near Indian Consulate in Nepal’s Biratnagar on April 16.

The arrest gains significance before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Nepal this month.

Accused Suresh Kumar Rai alias Sagar Rai (62) is a district level leader of CPN (ML) Red Star (Biplab Group) at Morangtanki Sinwari of Nepal's Semoa and fled to Raiganj in north Bengal and then to Kolkata after the blasts. He was nabbed from Delhi.

The Maoist is suspected to have links with CPI (ML) Red Star which is spearheading the Bhangar anti-power grid agitation in South 24 Parganas district.

STF sources revealed that members of the the Indian wing of Red Star are likely to be summoned for questioning in connection with suspected links with Sagar Rai. The Bilpab group of CPN (ML) Red Star is also suspected to be behind the blast at Arun III hydroelectric power station in Tumlingtar on April 29, where Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit, an STF source said.

"The two blasts are suspected to be conducted in protest against our Prime Minister's visit," the source added.

Both the blasts damaged the compound walls of the consulate and the power station office respectively. However, none were hurt in the blasts.