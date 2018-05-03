Home World

Nepal's Indian consulate blast mastermind nabbed

The arrest gains significance before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Nepal this month.

Published: 03rd May 2018 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A Special Task Force team of the Kolkata Police has nabbed a high profile Nepalese
Maoist leader who is suspected to be the mastermind of the low-intensity blast near Indian Consulate  in Nepal’s Biratnagar on April 16.

The arrest gains significance before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Nepal this month.

Accused Suresh Kumar Rai alias Sagar Rai (62) is a district level leader of CPN (ML) Red Star (Biplab Group) at Morangtanki Sinwari of Nepal's Semoa and fled to Raiganj in north Bengal and then to Kolkata after the blasts. He was nabbed from Delhi.

READ: Bomb explodes near Indian Embassy in Nepal

The Maoist is suspected to have links with CPI (ML) Red Star which is spearheading the Bhangar anti-power grid agitation in South 24 Parganas district.

STF sources revealed that members of the the Indian wing of Red Star are likely to be summoned for questioning in connection with suspected links with Sagar Rai. The Bilpab group of CPN (ML) Red Star is also suspected to be behind the blast at Arun III hydroelectric power station in Tumlingtar on April 29, where Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit, an STF source said.

"The two blasts are suspected to be conducted in protest against our Prime Minister's visit," the source added.

Both the blasts damaged the compound walls of the consulate and the power station office respectively. However, none were hurt in the blasts.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kolkata Police Nepalese Maoist leader

Comments

More from this section

US President Donald Trump says money for his lawyer Cohen "not from the campaign"

China cites North Korean leader as saying denuclearisation is resolute position

Kachin Independence Army fighters walk in a jungle path from Mu Du front line to Hpalap outpost in an area controlled by the rebels in northern Kachin state, Myanmar. (File | AP)

Myanmar to screen refugees before delivering aid to war-torn Kachin state

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity