Home World

Saudi Arabia opens second movie theatre with region's Vox 

Saudi Arabia opened its first movie theatre two weeks ago after a more than 35-year ban on cinemas, showing the blockbuster "Black Panther."

Published: 03rd May 2018 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 11:34 PM   |  A+A-

| AP

By PTI

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia opened its second movie theatre this week with tickets expected to go on sale to the public this weekend.

The Vox Cinemas movie theatre in the capital, Riyadh, has four screens, including an IMAX screen and a special theatre for kids.

VOX Cinemas is owned by Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim, a major regional developer of malls and movie theaters.

Majid Al Futtaim's CEO Alain Bejjani told The Associated Press on Thursday the company plans to open theatres in all of the kingdom's major cities over the next two years, with a Vox movie theatre opening in the second largest city of Jiddah early next year.

Saudi Arabia opened its first movie theatre two weeks ago after a more than 35-year ban on cinemas, showing the blockbuster "Black Panther."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Saudi Arabia IMAX screen theatre

Comments

More from this section

Pakistan university department​ named after country's first Nobel laureate Abdus Salam to be renamed 

AP18103605201629

Russian President Vladimir Putin wants tough soccer from Russia at World Cup 

US military pilots injured by Chinese lasers in Djibouti: Pentagon

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity