Home World

Sri Lanka police arrests presidential aide for graft: Official

There was no immediate comment from the presidential secretariat, but Sirisena's senior aides said he had been informed of the arrest.

Published: 03rd May 2018 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena (File)

By AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan police caught a top aide of President Maithripala Sirisena in the act of allegedly accepting a bribe from a foreign investor on Thursday, an anti-corruption official said.

Sirisena's Chief of Staff, I. H. K. Mahanama, was arrested with some $133,000 that he apparently received to release state land for a private sugar company, anti-graft commissioner Neville Guruge said.

Guruge said the Indian investor in the sugar firm had complained to authorities that Mahanama and another official, identified only as the chairman of a state corporation, had demanded 100 million rupees ($666,000).

"We caught them accepting the money at a hotel in Colombo," Guruge told AFP.

"They were accepting a fifth of the (total) amount when they were apprehended," he added.

There was no immediate comment from the presidential secretariat, but Sirisena's senior aides said he had been informed of the arrest. 

Guruge said Mahanama became the highest ranking public official to be arrested from Sirisena's administration, which came to power in January 2015 promising to end a culture of corruption.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena

Comments

More from this section

Six endangered black rhinos flown from South Africa to Chad

Iraq speaker seeks pardon for Saddam Hussein's defence minister General Sultan Hashim Ahmad

Armenian opposition on uncertain path to power: Analysts

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity