Home World

US based pro-Khalistani Sikh body threatens Punjab's Jail Minister

The U.S. based pro-Khalistan Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has threatened an elected representative in Punjab state over his disagreement on a demand for a separate homeland for Sikhs.

Published: 03rd May 2018 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

 

CHANDIGARH: The U.S. based pro-Khalistan Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has threatened an elected representative in Punjab state over his disagreement on a demand for a separate homeland for Sikhs.

Recently, Punjab's Minister for Jails Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa strongly criticized the `Referendum 2020', which has been launched by pro-Khalistani Sikhs based in Canada and the United States.

Advising the separatists to create a state of Khalistan in the country where they were presently living, Randhawa said, "If someone talks about Khalistan while sitting in Canada. He is the citizen of that country. It is the problem of Trudeau (Canadian Prime Minister) and not mine".

However, the Sikhs for Justice issued a video threatening the Punjab minister. In a tweet, the Sikh body said "Referendum 2020 - Responds to Punjab Jail Minister - Will you come to Canada or should we handle you in India".

The people who were pitching for Khalistan from their cosy confines were playing with the sentiments of innocent Sikhs in India and they had no knowledge of the reality in Punjab, Randhawa told media when asked for his response to the Sikhs for Justice tweet.

In a video message tweeted on April 2, the representative of Sikhs for Justice said, "We will make Khalistan in Punjab and we are giving this a guarantee".

Using a foul language against the minister, he said, "Wearing a tag of `Referendum 2020', we are roaming openly the world over. If you have guts, spare yourself from bodyguards. You visit any gurudwara without security and our men will teach you a lesson".

A group of Sikh separatists in Canada are working to raise anti-India propaganda and demand Khalistan.

On several occasions, India has raised the issue related to pro-Khalistan activities activists with the Canadian government.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
pro-Khalistan SFJ Sikhs for Justice Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

Comments

More from this section

Warring parties should abide by truce agreement, says UN on South Sudan violence

Slain Afghan journalists remembered on World Press Freedom Day 

Pakistan authorities asked to forcefully pursue with India, WB violations of Indus Water Treaty 

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity