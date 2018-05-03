Home World

World Press Freedom Day: Number of journalists killed in 2018 up by 57 per cent

The number of journalists killed this year has soared to 44 in 18 countries during the first four months of 2018, up from 28 in the same period last year, PEC said.

Published: 03rd May 2018 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

GENEVA: The number of journalists killed this year has soared to 44 in 18 countries during the first four months of 2018, up from 28 in the same period last year, the Geneva-based Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) said on Wednesday.

The PEC said it "deplored the dramatic increase in media victims as the world celebrates World Press Freedom Day on May 3", adding the number of journalists killed from January to April has soared by 57 per cent from the same period last year.

"The PEC is appalled by the death of nine journalists in two explosions in the Afghan capital Kabul on April 30", Xinhua quoted the PEC as saying, adding that it strongly condemned "this heinous terrorist attack targeting journalists among the crowd".

An attacker, disguised as a cameraman, detonated explosives at the site of the initial explosion.

The most dangerous countries since the beginning of this year are Afghanistan with 11 killed, Mexico 4, Syria 4, Ecuador 3, India 3, Yemen 3, and two each in Brazil, Gaza, Guatemala and Pakistan.

"Following the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia in Malta and Jan Kuciak in Slovakia, PEC Secretary-General Blaise Lempen calls upon states to take additional measures for protecting journalists by running independent investigations, coupled with follow-ups to reach the perpetrators and to bring them to justice at all levels," the PEC said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
journalists killed in 2018 World Press Freedom Day
More from this section

Malaysia's Mahathir being probed for 'fake news' after claiming his plane was sabotaged

Trump reimbursed lawyer for payment to porn star: Giuliani

Trump warns he might involve himself in Russia probe

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity