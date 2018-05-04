Pakistan sends ailing Indian prisoner back home

By ANI

KARACHI: Pakistan repatriated an ailing 20-year-old Indian prisoner Jitendra Arjunwar on humanitarian grounds on Thursday.

In 2013, Arjunwar, who is suffering from Thalassemia, unintentionally crossed into Pakistan following an argument with his family.

"He was released from Karachi's juvenile jail early morning and flown to Lahore, where he was handed over to Indian authorities at the Wagah border," Geo News reported.

He was arrested in 2014. India, however, confirmed his citizenship last month only.

Human rights activist and singer Shehzad Roy's efforts made this boy's repatriation possible.

Pakistan set free 147 Indian fishermen as a goodwill gesture, in January this year. They later crossed into India through the Wagah border.