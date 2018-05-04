Pakistan's Nawabshah city breaks world record for hottest day in April

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Nawabshah city on Monday hit 50.2 C, marking the highest temperature recorded for the month of April, ever.

This might just be the highest temperature ever reliably measured on the planet during April.

Dozens of people fainted in Nawabshah and Larkana, Dawn reported, adding that the city remained deserted for the day as people avoided coming out of their houses.

An expert on global weather extremes, Christopher Burt told the Washington Post that Nawabshah probably had the highest temperature "yet reliably observed on Earth in modern records."

The report stated that Burt's observation cannot be confirmed as the World Meteorological Organization does not conduct official reviews of such monthly temperature extremes.