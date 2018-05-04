Home World

Russian President Vladimir Putin wants tough soccer from Russia at World Cup 

The host nation goes into the tournament with no victories from its last five friendlies, and also failed to win a game at the 2016 European Championship or 2014 World Cup.

Published: 04th May 2018 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

AP18103605201629

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Friday, April 13, 2018. | Associated Press

By PTI

SOCHI: Russian President Vladimir Putin said today he wanted to see "strong-willed, no-compromise" soccer from his country's team at next month's World Cup.

The host nation goes into the tournament with no victories from its last five friendlies, and also failed to win a game at the 2016 European Championship or 2014 World Cup.

Meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Russian officials in Sochi, Putin said "we all hope our players will give themselves fully to the game, will play at full strength, will display the strong-willed, no-compromise soccer which fans value and love.

" Russia hasn't gone past the group stage at any senior men's tournament since it reached the semifinals of the 2008 European Championship.

The host nation opens the World Cup against Saudi Arabia in Group A on June 14 before playing Egypt five days later and Uruguay on June 25.

Before the finals, it has friendlies against Austria and Turkey.

Putin said Russia was "practically finished" with preparations for the tournament, which takes place across 11 cities.

"There's still some work to be done," Infantino said.

"And we know how important of course the last weeks are to fine-tune the little elements which are still missing.

But the message is, the preparation, the feedback from all our experts at FIFA are extremely positive.

" Putin and Infantino also showed off Fan IDs.

Ticket holders must give personal information to the Russian government in return for the ID cards, which will double as a visa for those who need them.

Ticket holders won't be admitted to a stadium without this ID.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Russian President Vladimir Putin World Cup 2016 European Championship Sochi

Comments

More from this section

Pakistan university department​ named after country's first Nobel laureate Abdus Salam to be renamed 

US military pilots injured by Chinese lasers in Djibouti: Pentagon

Earlier, the Sri Lankan government had planned to offer an 80 per cent stake to the Chinese firm, media reports said.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena's Chief of Staff arrested for bribery 

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity