Home World

UN takes 1,500 economic migrants to Niger from Algeria

Around 3,000 migrants are currently housed at the Agadez centre, although its capacity is just 1,000. The town governor has made land available for the overspill.

Published: 04th May 2018 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 12:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By AFP

ABIDJAN: Around 1,500 economic migrants have been taken from Algeria to Niger in recent days by the UN's migration agency, its Niamey chief said on Thursday.

Giuseppe Loprete from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) told AFP around "600 Cameroonians, two large groups of Malians and Guineans" as well as nationals from other African countries were taken to Agadez, northern Niger's main city.

The economic migrants were either stranded in the middle of the desert at Assamaka -- in Niger next to the Algeria border -- after being turned back at the frontier or were deported forcibly after entering the country.

They are now being cared for in Agadez by IOM who have provided tents, food and care, according to Loprete.

Around 3,000 migrants are currently housed at the Agadez centre, although its capacity is just 1,000. The town governor has made land available for the overspill.

Since the beginning of the year, the IOM has already conducted "18 rescue operations" at the Algerian border, and taken back "3,000 people," Loprete said. 

Registration of the migrants is under way by IOM teams to organise repatriation to their countries of origin, but it is not easy because 60 percent of migrants do not have papers.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Algeria Niger International Organization for Migration

Comments

More from this section

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras seeks to placate anger on migrant island

EU invites 15,000 teens to travel free in Europe 

Pakistan university department​ named after country's first Nobel laureate Abdus Salam to be renamed 

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity