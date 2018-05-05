Home World

Germany to support Israel if it gets on UN Security Council

Germany has said it will stand up for Israel's interests and security if it wins a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

Published: 05th May 2018 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BERLIN: Germany has said it will stand up for Israel's interests and security if it wins a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

The German foreign ministry said Saturday that Israel's decision to withdraw its candidacy "is a further incentive for us to stand up for the interests and safety of our Israeli friends" if Germany wins a Security Council seat.

Yesterday's withdrawal by Israel virtually guarantees Germany and Belgium victory in the June 8 election and seats on the council.

Israel was in a three-way contest with Germany and Belgium for two seats representing the Western-democratic group of nations on the UN's most powerful body starting in January.

The Security Council has five permanent members and 10 members elected by the 193-member General Assembly for two-year terms.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UN Security Council

Comments

More from this section

Pakistan-backed Khalistani activists hold anti-India protest

President Trump says time, place set for planned US-North Korea summit

Sri Lanka approves USD 500 million LNG plant near Chinese-controlled port

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire | ANI
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire
Baahubali: The Conclusion (Youtube grab)
Baahubali: The Conclusion crosses lifetime business of Baahubali in China
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats