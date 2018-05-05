Home World

Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed moves Pakistan court against withdrawal of his security 

Published: 05th May 2018 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind, Hafiz Saeed (File | PTI)

By PTI

LAHORE: Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court, challenging a provincial government's decision to withdraw his security.

The provincial government of Punjab in Pakistan last month had withdrawn policemen deployed for the security of Jamaat-ud Dawa chief after the Supreme Court directed inspector-generals of Islamabad and all four provinces to take back security escorts from people who are not entitled to it.

The chief justice, however, later directed the top provincial police officials to ensure the provision of security to all those who face genuine security threats In a petition filed through his counsel Advocate A K Dogar yesterday in the LHC, Saeed said the Punjab government on the pretext of the apex court order has withdrawn his security.

He said the Supreme Court had ordered that the security of those facing life threat should not be withdrawn.

"But the government made a wrong interpretation of the Supreme Court order in my case and has withdrawn my security despite threats to my life," Saeed said.

The founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, who carries a USD 10 million American bounty for his role in terror activities, accused the government of discrimination in his case.

"I request the court to make it a binding to follow the Supreme Court order in letter and spirit across the board and restore my security," he prayed.

The JuD usually makes an elaborate arrangements for the security of Saeed wherever he goes.

Even at home the JuD special squad has been given the task of his security.

Saeed is the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack in which 166 people were killed.

JuD was declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014.

