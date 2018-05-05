Home World

Pakistan records hottest April day ever: World Meteorological Organisation

A weather station in the city of Nawabshah registered 50.2 degrees Celsius on Monday; or 122.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

Published: 05th May 2018 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Thermometer

Image used for representational purpose.

By UNI

UNITED NATIONS: Deadly storms in India and record temperatures in Pakistan are an indication that more extreme weather events are happening globally owing to climate change, United Nations weather experts has said.

Amid flash-floods in the East and Horn of Africa - and sand and dust storms in the Arabian Gulf - Clare Nullis from the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) told journalists at UN headquarters in Geneva on Friday that this week's storms in northern India had reportedly left more than 100 dead.

What may well be the hottest temperature ever recorded for April, was registered this week in Pakistan, she added.

A weather station in the city of Nawabshah registered 50.2 degrees Celsius on Monday; or 122.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

"This is April - not June and July - this is April," she exclaimed.

"We don't normally see temperatures above 50 degrees: in fact, as we're aware, we've never seen a temperature above 50 degrees C in April."

Moving considerably further south, to another climatic region of the world, A WMO committee of experts also announced on Thursday that a record high temperature recorded for the Antarctic which was set back in in March 2015, still stands.

The record high reading, was under threat of being surpassed by a temperature recorded at a nearby weather station, in the same period of warm weather, and in more or less the same location.

The existing record of 17.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at the Argentine Research Base Esperanza, near the northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula, on 23 March.

The rival reading which, if verified, would have set a new record, was registered a day earlier in the same area, at an automatic weather station established by the Czech Republic on Davies Dome.

But polar meteorology experts examined the data closely and made their long-awaited announcement on Friday that the existing record still stands.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
pakistan World Meteorological Organisation climate change global warming dust storm United Nations

Comments

More from this section

Foreign labour complements local workers, help boost new industries, jobs: Singapore minister

Marriage racket run by UK-based Pakistanis busted

earthquake, tremor, seismograph, graph, tremor, magnitude

6.1 magnitude earthquake hits near Philippine island

IPL2018
Videos
Rains wreck havoc in Hyderabad on Thursday (Express Photo | Vinay Madapu)
Six killed as rain, gales wreck havoc in Telangana
Rains wreck havoc in Hyderabad on Thursday (Express Photo | Vinay Madapu)
Thundershowers bring relief from heat in Hyderabad
Gallery
In a first in the the history of the National Film Awards ceremony, about 50 award winners boycotted the event on Thursday after they learnt that President Ram Nath Kovind, in a departure from tradition, would give away the awards to only 11 winners while
IN PICTURES | 65th National Film Awards ceremony marked by many frowns, few smiles
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final