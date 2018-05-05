Home World

Woman sues cop who shared pornographic photo on her phone in US

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the 39-year-old woman is seeking USD 15 million in a lawsuit filed Thursday against Akron Lt Brian Simcox and Chief Kenneth Ball.

Published: 05th May 2018 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

AKRON: An Ohio woman has sued a police supervisor who searched her cellphone and found a pornographic photo the lawsuit claims was illegally shared with people.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the 39-year-old woman is seeking USD 15 million in a lawsuit filed Thursday against Akron Lt Brian Simcox and Chief Kenneth Ball.

The lawsuit says Simcox and other Akron officers detained the woman last September in a parking lot suspecting she was there to buy drugs.

Simcox looked through the woman's phone and found an offensive photo that he copied with his phone and then shared.

The woman says it's not her in the photo.

Simcox was demoted after an investigation over the photo and another incident. A prosecutor declined to file charges.

Akron police declined to comment about the lawsuit.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ohio woman pornographic photo US

Comments

More from this section
blast, vijesh, bomb, explosion, pottunna padam

Five dead in explosion in Gaza Strip: Ministry, witnesses

Iraq journalist Muntazer al-Zaidi who threw shoes at former US President George W. Bush stands for parliament

Afghan Forces retake Badakhshan's Kohistan District

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire | ANI
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire
Baahubali: The Conclusion (Youtube grab)
Baahubali: The Conclusion crosses lifetime business of Baahubali in China
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats