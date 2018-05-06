Home World

Israeli ministers endorse bill to rein in Supreme Court

A justice ministry statement said the ministerial committee on legislation voted to send the bill to parliament, where it must pass three rounds of voting in order to become law.

Published: 06th May 2018 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

By AFP

JERUSALEM: A key Israeli government panel on Sunday endorsed a draft bill that would make it harder for the Supreme Court to overturn legislation it ruled unconstitutional.

A justice ministry statement said the ministerial committee on legislation voted to send the bill to parliament, where it must pass three rounds of voting in order to become law.

The right-wing government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long argued that the court is too active in striking down bills which contravene international humanitarian law or existing Israeli legislation.

Israel has no written constitution but has a set of "basic laws," which the Supreme Court uses as a guide in its decisions.

Under the new bill, a majority of a single vote in the 120-seat parliament could overrule court decisions to quash laws.

According to the Israeli Democracy Institute think tank, the court intervenes significantly less often than in other democracies, vetoing just 18 laws between 1992-2017.

Opposing the new bill from within the government is Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon.

He is threatening to instruct his centre-right Kulanu party to use its 10 votes against the bill when it comes to the Knesset floor, perhaps later this week.

"It is a blow against the rule of law," he said of Sunday's decision. In a statement, he demanded the government and court address their differences through dialogue. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court Benjamin Netanyahu

Comments

More from this section
death, murder,suicide

Six killed in Boko Haram attack on Lake Chad island

Spain rescues 476 migrants crossing Mediterranean Sea

Islamic nations seek global pressure on Myanmar over Rohingya

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats