Pakistan PM Abbasi condemns Khawaja Asif's disqualification

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Condemning the disqualification of former Pakistan foreign minister Khawaja Asif, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the country which does not respect its politicians can never progress.

Abbasi while addressing a ceremony in Pakistan's Pasrur said that politicians must get the same amount of respect as judges, generals, and government officials, The Geo TV reported on Saturday.

He said, "Politicians are in the front when it comes to running countries and solving problems."

Further supporting ousted Khawaja Asif, he said that disqualification on the basis of Iqama is nothing.

Asif had served a large number of people and it would not benefit Pakistan if it disqualifies its political leaders on the basis of a visa, Abbasi added.

He claimed that such a decision will not be accepted by the people.

Further referring to the upcoming assembly elections in Islamabad, Abbasi said that the decision of the public must be respected and shall be maintained for the next five years until the next general elections.

Earlier Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan had supported the decision of disqualification on the basis of Iqama.

He said Asif had degraded the sanctity of the Parliament and let down several Pakistan citizens who had voted him to power.

On April 26 the Islamabad High Court had ruled that Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif stands disqualified from the Parliament for holding an Iqama (work permit) of the United Arab Emirates.

Further, the general elections are scheduled to take place in Pakistan before July 30.