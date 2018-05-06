Six Indian engineers abducted by armed men in Afghanistan's Baghlan; MEA in touch with authorities

By PTI

KABUL: Six Indian engineers, reportedly working in a power company in Afghanistan, were today abducted by unidentified armed men in northern Baghlan province with External Affairs Ministry saying they are in touch with Afghan authorities to ascertain the details of the incident.

The armed men abducted six Indians and one Afghan employee of Indian company KEC in Bagh-e-Shamal village of the provincial capital Pul-e-Khomre, TOLOnews reported, citing local officials.

They were abducted while travelling to the area, where the company owns an electricity sub-station contract, the report said.

In response to queries on the report of the abduction of the Indian nationals in Afghanistan, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson in New Delhi said, "We are aware of the abduction of Indian nationals from Baghlan province in Afghanistan.

We are in contact with the Afghan authorities and further details are being ascertained." Baghlan provincial council has linked the incident to the Taliban.

Baghlan governor Abdul Hai Nemati told Tolo TV that the Taliban had kidnapped the group. But there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

KEC is one of the largest Indian companies in Afghanistan that is responsible for electricity supply in the country, the report said.

The kidnapping of Afghans and foreigners is common in Afghanistan where swathes of the country are infested with militant groups or criminal gangs.

(With inputs from AFP)