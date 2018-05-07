Home World

Afghan officials working with tribal elders to rescue abducted Indian engineers

Seven Indian engineers abducted by the militants from the vicinity of Cheshma-e-Sher area Sunday while they were travelling to inspect the work progress.

Published: 07th May 2018 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KABUL: Security officials in Afghanistan are working with local tribal elders to trace the seven Indian engineers abducted by Taliban gunmen in the restive northern Baghlan province, media reports said today.

Provincial police spokesman Zabiullah Shuja said the Indian engineers of KEC International, an RPG group company, were working on a project for the construction of a power sub-station.

They were abducted by the militants from the vicinity of Cheshma-e-Sher area yesterday while they were travelling to inspect the work progress.

Shuja said the Afghan driver of the engineers is also missing and an operation is underway for their release, according to media reports.

The security officials in the province said efforts are underway by the Afghan forces and the government officials as well as the local tribal elders for the release of the Indian engineers.

Provincial governor Abdul Nemati said the security forces and the local officials are busy tracking the missing engineers and their driver.

He said apart from the security forces and the government officials, the local tribal elders have also stepped up efforts for the release of the Indian nationals.

Nemati assured that the missing Indian engineers and their driver will be released soon.

Baghlan Governor had yesterday said the terror group had abducted the Indian engineers and their driver, believing they were government employees.

No group has, however, claimed responsibility for the abduction.

The External Affairs Ministry had said in New Delhi it is in touch with authorities in Afghanistan.

Many of the earlier abductions in the war-torn country have been linked to Taliban.

In 2016, 40-year-old Indian aid worker Judith D'Souza was kidnapped in Kabul.

She was released after 40 days.

India has provided at least USD 2 billion aid to Afghanistan for the economic development of the war-torn nation.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KEC International Indian engineers abducted by Taliban

Comments

More from this section

UK Foreign Secretary urges Trump to stay in Iran deal

Trump's ex-lawyer could have made payments to other women: Giuliani

Stormy Daniels' attorney accuses Trump's team of making up facts

IPL2018
Videos
A new fissure erupts in Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii (Photo | AP)
New fissure triggers lava up to 230 feet in Hawaii
Ed Sheeran. (Photo | AP)

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran celebrates his first smoke-free year
 

Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'