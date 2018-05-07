Home World

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposes Dmitry Medvedev for PM: Kremlin

Medvedev, now 52, served as president from 2008 to 2012 when Putin had served the maximum two consecutive terms permitted by the Russian constitution. 

Published: 07th May 2018 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a service held by Russian Orthodox Patriarch Krill in the Annunciation Cathedral after the inauguration ceremony | AP

By AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday asked parliament to back a new mandate for outgoing prime minister Dmitry Medvedev, his longtime ally.

"Putin submitted Dmitry Medvedev's candidacy to receive the agreement of the State Duma to appoint him prime minister," the Kremlin said in a statement shortly after Putin was inaugurated for a fourth term.

Medvedev, now 52, served as president from 2008 to 2012 when Putin had served the maximum two consecutive terms permitted by the Russian constitution. 

Putin then returned as president in 2012 while Medvedev became prime minister in a deal that the men said they had long agreed, disappointing those who had seen Medvedev as a more liberal figure and prompting mass street protests led by opposition politician Alexei Navalny. 

Putin and Medvedev first met in their native city of Saint Petersburg where they were colleagues in the mayor's office in the 1990s.

Putin, 65, is now set to serve until 2024 and is already the longest-serving Russian leader since Joseph Stalin. He won March polls with more than 76 percent of the vote.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vladimir Putin Putin Russia

Comments

More from this section

Donald Trump urges CIA pick with torture history to stay on board

APTOPIX_Chile_Abortio_John

Irish campaigners in abortion referendum vie for online impact

Nobel literature body grants members leave after sex scandal

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'