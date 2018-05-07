Home World

Sheikh Hasina says Myanmar needs to learn communal harmony from Bangladesh

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said that Myanmar should learn how to keep communal harmony unharmed from Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina | PTI

By ANI

While addressing a meeting with Buddhist religious leaders and distinguished persons of the community on the occasion of the Buddha Purnima, she said a person belonging to any religion should get all the rights on the soil they are born.

Hasina said, "That person's rights must be preserved, and that person needs to get all sorts of facilities from the government," as quoted by Dhaka Tribune.

She also talked about how Bangladesh has sheltered Rohingyas on humanitarian grounds and is ensuring their security. She also said Bangladesh did not engage in any conflict with Myanmar over the issue and is continuing its efforts to resolve the problem through dialogue.

She concluded by saying that no religion supports inter-religious violence and anarchy. The creation of a non-violent environment was the main teaching of Lord Buddha. 

