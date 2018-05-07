Vladimir Putin takes oath of office for fourth term as Russian president

Home World

Vladimir Putin has taken the oath of office for his fourth term as Russian president, in a ceremony in an ornate Kremlin hall glimmering with gold leaf.

Published: 07th May 2018

Vladimir Putin sits in his Kremlin cabinet prior his inauguration ceremony as new Russia's president in Moscow. | AP

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: Vladimir Putin was sworn in as Russia's president for a fourth term at a ceremony in the Kremlin on Monday, extending his almost two-decade rule by another six years.

"I consider it my duty and my life's aim to do everything possible for Russia, for its present and for its future," Putin said, with his hand on the Russian constitution.

Putin, in power since 1999, was predictably re-elected in Russia's March presidential election with 76.7 percent of the vote. 

"I strongly feel conscious of my colossal responsibility," Putin said at the ceremony before thanking Russians for their "sincere support" and "cohesiveness".

"We have revived pride in our fatherland," Putin said. 

"As head of state I will do all I can to multiply the strength and prosperity of Russia."

Earlier Russian state television showed Putin walking to his new Russian-made presidential limousine that drove him to the lavish ceremony.

