IMF says to begin talks with Argentina to strengthen economy 'in short order'
Argentine President Mauricio Macri announced earlier Tuesday that talks were underway to seek financial support from the Washington-based lender.
Washington: IMF chief Christine Lagarde said Tuesday talks will begin "in short order" to shore up Argentina's economy.
Lagarde said, "Discussions have been initiated on how we can work together to strengthen the Argentine economy and these will be pursued in short order."