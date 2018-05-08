Home World

IMF says to begin talks with Argentina to strengthen economy 'in short order'

Argentine President Mauricio Macri announced earlier Tuesday that talks were underway to seek financial support from the Washington-based lender.

Published: 08th May 2018 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde (Phoo | AP)

By AFP

Washington: IMF chief Christine Lagarde said Tuesday talks will begin "in short order" to shore up Argentina's economy.

Argentine President Mauricio Macri announced earlier Tuesday that talks were underway to seek financial support from the Washington-based lender.

Lagarde said, "Discussions have been initiated on how we can work together to strengthen the Argentine economy and these will be pursued in short order."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IMF chief Christine Lagarde Argentina

Comments

More from this section

France, Germany, Britain 'regret' Trump's decision on Iran: Emmanuel Macron

 Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says 'fully supports' Trump's withdrawal from Iran deal

Pompeo heading to Pyongyang to prepare summit: Trump

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion