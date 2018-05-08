India, Guatemala agree to promote trade, economic relations

By PTI

GUATEMALA: India and Guatemala have agreed to promote trade and economic relations and called upon the private sectors to explore and take advantage of the pro-business climate existing in both countries.

The economic relations between the two nations were discussed as Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu met his Guatemalan counterpart Jafeth Cabrera here yesterday.

This the first ever visit of an Indian Vice President to the Republic of Guatemala.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the main issues of the bilateral relations and agreed to explore and strengthen their cooperation linkages in different areas such as agriculture, culture, education, renewable energy, environment conservation, trade and investment.

The two sides agreed to promote trade and economic relations and called upon the private sectors to explore and take advantage of the pro-business climate existing in both countries, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

The two countries also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues.

India reiterated its invitation for Guatemala to join the International Solar Alliance, which is under process, it said.

On the multilateral front, the subjects of UN Security Council expansion and reform, fight against terrorism and sustainable development were discussed.

During the visit, a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala, and the Ministry of External Affairs of India through their respective Foreign Service Institutes for strengthening diplomatic cooperation through education was signed.

A Letter of Intent was handed over to the Guatemalan authorities on organising a special course for Guatemalan English Teachers in India under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme, the statement said.

Naidu expressed India's readiness to assist Guatemala under South-South Cooperation and to share experience in areas of interest to the central American nation.

The two sides agreed to implement proposals on solar energy technologies in Guatemala as the promote women empowerment through training in the use of renewable energy and hence promote use of clean energy.

Naidu is accompanied by a high-level delegation including Members of Parliament representing different political parties.

They visited the Guatemalan Parliament and had a meeting with the Speaker of the House during which they discussed issues of common interest including democracy and legislation, with the purpose of expanding the ties of friendship between Guatemala and India in the parliamentary ambit.

The diplomatic relations between Guatemala and India were established on 16th May 1972.

Naidu earlier also called on Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales Jimmy Morales Cabrera.