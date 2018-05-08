Home World

US President Donald Trump tells former Secretary of State John Kerry to 'stay away' from Iran talk

President Donald Trump says former US Secretary of State John Kerry 'can't get over the fact that he had his chance and blew it' with Iran.

Published: 08th May 2018

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TEHRAN: President Donald Trump says former US Secretary of State John Kerry "can't get over the fact that he had his chance and blew it" with Iran.

Trump was reacting today to reports that Kerry quietly has been promoting the Iran nuclear deal.

Kerry was the lead negotiator on the deal for the Obama administration.

On Twitter, Trump added: "Stay away from negotiations John, you are hurting your country!" Trump is set to announce today whether the US will exit the agreement reached in 2015 between Iran and world powers.

Under the deal, Iran agreed to curb its nuclear weapons development in exchange the removal of economic sanctions.

Speaking at a conference in Italy, Kerry cautioned that a "new arms race" was taking place and endangering other weapons reduction treaties.

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry, who led President Obama's efforts to broker the Iran nuclear deal, cautioned that a "new arms race" was taking place and endangering other weapons reduction treaties.

