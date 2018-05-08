Home World

White House blasts 'opposition media' for criticizing Melania's use of an Obama-era pamphlet

The White House attacked "opposition media" Tuesday for criticizing First Lady Melania Trump's use of an Obama-era pamphlet to launch her campaign against online bullying.

Published: 08th May 2018 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 11:22 PM   |  A+A-

The first lady gave her multipronged effort to promote the well-being of children a minimalist new motto: 'BE BEST.' (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The White House attacked "opposition media" Tuesday for criticizing First Lady Melania Trump's use of an Obama-era pamphlet to launch her campaign against online bullying.

It said media were ignoring the positive message of her "Be Best" initiative, launched Monday, to focus on the fact that she reproduced a nine year old pamphlet from the Federal Trade Commission, with some media suggesting plagiarism.

Stephanie Grisham, the communications director for the first lady, said her initiative "meant to support children and the many issues they are facing today." 

"After giving a strong speech that was met with a standing ovation and positive feedback, the focus from opposition media has been on an educational booklet, 'Talking with Kids About Being Online' produced by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in 2009," she said in a statement.

The White House never masked the FTC's role in the publication, but appeared to suggest it was new and that Trump had a hand in it. The first release online identified it as "a booklet by First Lady Melania Trump and the Federal Trade Commission."

That has since been changed to "a Federal Trade Commission booklet, promoted by First Lady Melania Trump."

Shy about speaking in public, Trump's event Monday was billed as a major step forward, attaching her name to a social cause like first ladies before her.

"As a mother and first lady, it concerns me that in today's fast-paced and ever-connected world, children can be less prepared to express or manage their emotions and oftentimes turn to forms of destructive or addictive behavior," Trump said.

In July 2006 Melania Trump took flak when she delivered a speech at the Republican convention that included lines spoken by then-first lady Michelle Obama years before.

A speechwriter ultimately took the blame, saying she took down quotes Trump said she had "always liked" and then mistakenly included them in the final speech.

FTC official Nathaniel Wood was quoted as saying in the White House statement that the agency was "excited" that Trump was distributing the pamphlet.

"Our office will continue to focus on helping children and I encourage members of the media to attempt to Be Best in their own professions, and focus on some of the children and programs Mrs. Trump highlighted in her remarks yesterday," Grisham concluded. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Melania Trump campaign against online bullying

Comments

More from this section

France, Germany, Britain 'regret' Trump's decision on Iran: Emmanuel Macron

 Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says 'fully supports' Trump's withdrawal from Iran deal

Pompeo heading to Pyongyang to prepare summit: Trump

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion