Home World

Iran press slams US President Donald Trump pullout, divided on response

Trump announced his decision to pull out of the deal on Tuesday, saying he would reimpose "the highest level of economic sanction" on Iran.

Published: 09th May 2018 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Iran President Hassan Rouhani (File photo | AP)

By AFP

TEHRAN: Iran's press on Wednesday condemned US President Donald Trump's withdrawal from a multi-party nuclear deal but was divided over whether Tehran should react with patience or withdraw itself.

"The nuclear deal without the trouble-maker," was the headline in one of the leading reformist papers, Etemad. 

It reprinted a tweet by President Hassan Rouhani on its front page: "We have been freed from the evil of someone who does not respect their commitments. The nuclear deal will continue if Iran's interests are assured."

Another reformist daily, Aftab, spoke of "Tehran's logical decision" to stay in the landmark 2015 deal with the help of the other signatories -- Britain, France, Germany, China, Russia and the European Union. 

The conservative dailies took a sharply different tack. 

"Trump has torn up the nuclear deal, it is time for us to burn it," said the hardline Kayhan newspaper, echoing a recent threat by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. 

Kayhan has been one of the fiercest critics of the agreement, under which Iran vowed to curb its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief. 

Trump announced his decision to pull out of the deal on Tuesday, saying he would reimpose "the highest level of economic sanction" on Iran.

"Iran will be united and will resist," was the headline of conservative paper Javan.  

"It is time for unity and not for blaming others. It is the occasion for a renewal of Iran. Our slogan 'Death to America' is not just a slogan -- the United States is effectively dead in our eyes," it said in an editorial. 

Other conservatives were sceptical about the ability of Iran's government to salvage the agreement with the help of European powers. 

"Europe does not have the capacity to maintain the nuclear deal," said daily Farheekhtegan. "The result of all their bargaining with Trump has just been more pressure on Iran."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hassan Rouhani nuclear deal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Five Australian MPs ousted over dual citizenship

Narendra Modi among top 10 most powerful people in the world: Forbes

China launches new satellite to monitor air pollution

IPL2018
Videos
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo | AP)
Iran deal was 'recipe for disaster', says Israel PM Netanyahu
Mike Pompeo (Photo | AP)
Mike Pompeo makes second quiet visit to North Korea
Gallery
Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor during their wedding ceremony on 09 May 2018. | Instagram
IN PICTURES | Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor gets married to Anand Ahuja
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat