Home World

Suicide bombers, gunmen attack in Kabul police stations leaves six wounded

A series of huge explosions rocked Kabul on Wednesday followed by gunshots, in the latest attacks on the Afghan capital.

Published: 09th May 2018 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

blast, vijesh, bomb, explosion, pottunna padam

Representational Image.

By AFP

KABUL: Suicide bombers and gunmen launched apparent coordinated attacks on two Kabul police stations on Wednesday, with witnesses reporting on social media that both assaults are still under way.

AFP journalists heard several loud explosions in the heart of the Afghan capital followed by gunfire that was confirmed by Afghan officials and witnesses.

In the first attack, a suicide bomber blew himself up outside a police station in the west of the city, sparking a gunfight between other militants and officers, interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish told AFP.  

Ariana TV footage showed a thick plume of black smoke rising into the sky.

"The second attack happened in front of police precinct 10 in Shar-e-Naw in central Kabul," Danish added.

"Two attackers who tried to enter the police compound were shot dead."

An AFP correspondent near the scene of the second attack saw a body on the street by the police station and heard several gunshots.

"Two wounded people have been brought to Kabul hospitals from the site of second explosion in Shar-e-Naw," health ministry spokesman Waheed Majroh said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks that come just over a week after twin blasts in Kabul killed 25 people, including AFP chief photographer Shah Marai and eight other journalists.

Those attacks were claimed by the Islamic State group. 

The Taliban recently launched their annual spring offensive, in an apparent rejection of a peace talks overture by the Afghan government.

Their Operation Al Khandaq will target US forces and "their intelligence agents" as well as their "internal supporters", a Taliban statement said on April 25.

After an easing of violence in Kabul in February and March, militants have stepped up attacks in the city in recent weeks.

Kabul has long been one of the deadliest places in Afghanistan for civilians.

On April 22, a suicide bomber blew himself up outside a voter registration centre in the city, killing 60 people and wounding more than 100.

That was among a series of attacks across the country in places where people were signing up to vote.

The Taliban and IS have made clear their intentions to disrupt the parliamentary and district council elections scheduled for October 20.

General John Nicholson, who leads US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, said previously that protecting Kabul was a priority for foreign troops.

But he acknowledged that preventing attacks would be challenging in the sprawling city that is poorly mapped and extremely porous.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kabul suicide bomb explosions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

After data breach controversy, Facebook shuffles top management, eyes Blockchain

Benjamin Netanyahu supports Trump's 'bold' decision of walking out of Iran nuclear deal

earthquake, tremor, seismograph, graph, tremor, magnitude

Magnitude 5.5 quake rattles northwest Pakistan, 9 children injured

IPL2018
Videos
Shreyas Iyer will be making his ODI debut for India (Photo | BCCI)
Important to perform keeping the England World Cup in mind: Shreyas Iyer
Anil Kapoor
Watch Sonam Kapoor's After Marriage dance party
Gallery
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona
Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor during their wedding ceremony on 09 May 2018. | Instagram
IN PICTURES | Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor gets married to Anand Ahuja