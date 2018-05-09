Home World

Suspected Israeli air strike on Syria kills eight Iranians

The strike hit a weapons depot of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards in the area of Kisweh south of the capital late yesterday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said.

Published: 09th May 2018

By PTI

BEIRUT: The death toll of a suspected Israeli strike on the outskirts of Damascus has risen to 15 non-Syrian pro-regime fighters including eight Iranians, a Britain-based war monitor said today.

TAGS
Israeli air strike Syria

