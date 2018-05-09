Home World

Traders oppose Walmart-Flipkart deal, industry gives thumbs up

Walmart's acquisition of homegrown online retailer Flipkart for USD 16 billion today faced opposition from traders and an RSS affiliate

Published: 09th May 2018 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

The lit company logo is seen at India's giant online retailer Flipkart's headquarters in Bangalore. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Walmart's acquisition of homegrown online retailer Flipkart for USD 16 billion today faced opposition from traders and an RSS affiliate, though industry body Assocham said it was a 'salute' to the success of Indian start-ups.

While industry leader Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw saw the deal as a "huge endorsement for India's first e-tailing" company, Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani termed it as "just an event of change of ownership" and everything else in the market remained the same.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said the deal is nothing but a clear attempt to control and dominate the retail trade in India by Walmart through e-commerce in the long run.

RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch alleged that Walmart was "circumventing" rules for a "back-door entry" into India and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to safeguard "national interest".

"This will further eliminate small and medium businesses, small shops, and opportunity to create more jobs. Most of these small entrepreneurs are already battling for their existence; entry of Walmart will further create problems for them," the co-convenor of the manch said in a letter to the prime minister.

On the other hand, Retailers Association of India while staying away from commenting directly on the acquisition, said some e-commerce companies in India have been flouting FDI Policy for marketplaces.

"Digitally powered e-Walmart will certainly vitiate the e-commerce and retail market. There will be an uneven level playing field to the disadvantage of retail traders. Only the venture capitalist, investors and promoters will be benefitted and not the country," CAIT said in a statement.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said the government should immediately frame a national policy for e-commerce and constitute a regulatory authority to regulate e-commerce business in India.

Till the time a regulator is constituted, the deal should be put in abeyance by the government and a close scrutiny should be held of the entire deal, he added.

The Retailers Association of India asked the government to take strong steps to ensure adherence to the FDI policy.

"We believe that some e-commerce companies in India have not been adhering to the guidelines issued under the Press Note 3 of the FDI Policy for marketplaces.

These companies have been directly or indirectly participating in pricing and discounting, which is against the policy that seeks to create a level playing field," Retailers Association of India alleged.

Expressing contrasting view, Assocham Secretary General D S Rawat said the industry body saw the "Walmart-Flipkart (deal) as a salute to the success of an Indian Start-Up that pioneered the fledgling online retailing in a country where bulk of the trade is in the unorganised sector."

"Isn't it so great that a start up goes on to fetch an enterprise valuation of about USD 21 billion, making the Walmart equity infusion as the largest ever FDI into India," Rawat said in a statement.

When reached out for his comments, Biyani, the pioneer of modern retail in India told PTI, "I think nothing changes, only the ownership has changed. The model is still the same." He further said, "It's just an event. It is the change of hands from one foreign investor to other foreign investors; from a financial investor to a strategic investor."

Welcoming the development, Biocon Chairperson Shaw tweeted that the deal was a "huge endorsement" for India's first e-tailing company.

She further said e-commerce is a capital-intensive business that needs deep pockets, which Walmart has.

Shop Clues Co-founder & CEO Sanjay Sethi said, "This is also a great endorsement of the large opportunity that Indian market presents as well as the mettle of the Indian entrepreneur."

It also proves that there is a lot of money to be made in the Indian startup ecosystem, he said, adding "Flipkart team has done an awesome job in bringing the world's largest retailer to India".

Walmart Inc today said it would acquire 77 per cent stake in Flipkart for about USD 16 billion in its biggest acquisition till date.

The deal values the 11-year old Indian e-commerce firm at USD 20.8 billion.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Flipkart-Walmart deal Walmart-Flipkart deal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Syrian: Attacks in Damascus killed four, wounded 24

Britain's Prince Charles in Greece for three-day official visit

Three US detainees freed in North Korea, headed home: Donald Trump​

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona