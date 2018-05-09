Home World

Two strong earthquakes rattle Pakistan, 9 children injured 

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

PESHAWAR: Two strong earthquakes with one measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale today jolted parts of northwest Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, injuring at least nine children and causing panic among the residents.

The epicentre of the quake measuring above 6 was along the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border and it originated at a depth of 97 kilometre, said a spokesman for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Metrological Department.

The tremor was felt hours after a 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, injuring at least nine children and spreading fear among residents.

The epicenter of the quake was northwestern city of Bannu at a depth of 12 kilometres.

The temblor was felt in the Swat Valley and Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, Pakistan Meteorological Department was quoted as saying by 'The Express Tribune'.

At least nine children were injured in Bannu's Government Model School near Tankhi Bazaar, it said. The panic-stricken children rushed out of the three-story building. Few jumped from second and third floors of the building.

The injured have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, the report said. Last month, a 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolted many towns of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

The epicenter of the quake was at the depth of 200 kilometres in Hindu Kush mountain area of Afghanistan.

