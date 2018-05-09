Home World

US President Donald Trump threatens to 'take away credentials' of media organisations over negative stories

Expressing his anguish over the continued 'negative' coverage of his administration, US President Donald Trump today threatened to revoke media credentials of news channels.

Published: 09th May 2018

US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Expressing his anguish over the continued "negative" coverage of his administration, US President Donald Trump today threatened to revoke media credentials of news channels.

"The Fake News is working overtime. Just reported that, despite the tremendous success we are having with the economy & all things else, 91 per cent of the Network News about me is negative (Fake)," Trump rued in a tweet.

"Why do we work so hard in working with the media when it is corrupt? Take away credentials?" Trump continued. During the election campaign, Trump had denied credentials to some of the top media outlets including The Washington Post and Politico.

They were later given access.

Trump routinely describes news outlets critical of him as "dishonest" and "fake".

However, his White House has never denied credentials to news outlets.

In fact, more news outlets have been given White House media credentials after he came to power.

